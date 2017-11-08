Guam Women's Club donates funds from Hollywood Celebrity Benefit - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guam Women's Club donates funds from Hollywood Celebrity Benefit Show

The Edward M. Calvo Cancer Foundation and the Autism Community Together each received $6,500 from the Guam Women's Club today as beneficiaries of their Hollywood Celebrity Benefit Show held that last month.

You can watch highlights of the show on Docomo TV One or on GTA Channel 17.

