Charissa Tenorio says she's not guilty of threatening to kill witness

Not guilty...that's what 33 year old Charissa Marie Tenorio pleaded to the charges against her in local court today.

She is accused of threatening to kill an apparent witness involved in the alleged major prison contraband scheme.

However, she's since denied making any threat.

Tenorio has since been indicted on charges of intimidation of a witness by extortion, witness tampering, and harassment.

Her next court hearing is set for December 1st.