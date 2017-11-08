Drunken man with speargun, ax forced to surrender

Guam police were able to safely get a drunken man with a spear gun and an ax to surrender.

34 year old Junior Gatamngin is charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, assault, terrorizing, public drunkenness, and reckless conduct.

Police responded to a disturbance at an Ordot home around 7 o'clock last night.

Officers say the suspect appeared to be highly intoxicated, while holding the two weapons.

Fortunately, police were able to talk to him and take him into custody without incident.