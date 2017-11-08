Teachers take up robotics challenge

Teachers are back in school, but this time learning about advanced "triggerfish" robotic technology.

Teachers from public schools and private schools are hooked on STEM. Diving into their 3rd day of training. "We had the same workshop last year same training except last year we did angelfish and this year we're doing triggerfish," said Gertrude Biliran. Elaine Cortez added, "It's a lot more complicated than the angelfish that one was just with wiring were as with this one we are creating the controls from scratch."

They are preparing "triggerfish" remotely operated vehicles or ROVs, for their first underwater mission.

Stephanie Nicero, a geometry teacher at the Academy of Our Lady of Guam, hopes to bring the skills they learn back to the classroom. She told KUAM News, "The main essence of this is to help our students be critical thinkers put something together as a team and eventually make a machine to help test our waters because you know Guam is surrounded with marine water."

For Leah Beth Naholowaa, the project director of College Pathway Program, careers in STEM are the future, explaining, "There's also a lot of STEM careers that are not filled because we don't have enough workforce, that's why we're encouraging through this program for our kids to get into STEM careers."

In fact, Guam is now a regional hub and will host a Robotics competition next spring.

Jim McDonnell, an Engineering instructor from California at the Marine Advanced Technology Education Center, says it's really about the real world. "It's really not just a robotics competition - we tell the kids to be entrepreneurs start a company have a CEO, a treasurer to design a product that happens to be an underwater robot and every year you will be given a mission of real world events and every year that mission changes," he said.

And a mission to help our youth discover the endless possibilities.