IIAAG wrestling season to start after one month delay

IIAAG wrestling will start next Saturday after being delayed for a month – and the season will now be cut in half – meaning each school will only face each other once.

Initially, the delay of the season was because the Guam Amateur Wrestling Federation – the only refereeing body for high school wrestling – has said they will not ref matches this season.

When a makeup season start was determined – November 4 – sources say IIAAG President Chris Shepherd postponed the season for another two weeks by way of email, because he had questions about the number of officials on the mat, and at the scorekeeping and timekeeping tables. Information that is readily available in the high school wrestling rulebook.

For years, the home team has provided one scorekeeper and one timekeeper – and after GAWF threatened to hold out on reffing this season – coaches volunteered to ref matches instead in a plan that was voted on and approved by the IIAAG.

The chain of events is interesting – the IIAAG met Thursday, November 2 and unanimously voted to start the season on November 4th. The very next day – at 4 o’clock in the afternoon – Shepherd sent an email calling for a further delay due to the questions he had about officiating.

Several coaches and Athletic Directors have expressed their frustration on the condition they remain anonymous – fearing backlash from the IIAAG top brass. Some even saying GAWF is playing politics while the kids hang in the balance.

In fact one coach tells KUAM Sports their school’s wrestling team has dwindled in number because the kids feel they’re not getting the support from the IIAAG leadership. Shepherd did not return a call for comment and KUAM Sports has routinely had difficulty getting a hold of him for information on IIAAG activities.

Now the season is set to start November 18 – barring any further unexpected delays. Since wrestlers have been practicing since early September, one coach is doing what he can to get the kids on the mat -sooner than later.

Father Duenas coach Terry Debold is organizing the Phoenix Wrestling Club’s Preseason Wrestling Invitational this Saturday at FD. All schools have been sent the invite and Debold is happy to do what he can.

“The kids should’ve been wrestling three weeks ago,” Debold said. Debold said wrestlers should get in about four matches each, since the tournament format will be dual meet. The meet is free for wrestlers and coaches. Weigh ins start at 8 a.m. and BMI assessments will be conducted. For more info contact Debold at 727-4074.