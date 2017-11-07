Jesse James Reyes, 24, self-surrenders for snapping pics up stor - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Jesse James Reyes, 24, self-surrenders for snapping pics up store patron's skirt

The man caught on video surveillance using his cell phone to snap a photo under a woman's skirt at local grocery store is under arrest. 24 year old Jesse James Reyes is charged with invasion of privacy - video voyeurism.

The incident happened at the Yigo Payless on October 29th.

He self surrendered to authorities today.

