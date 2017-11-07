Father arrested for leaving 4-year-old in the car - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Father arrested for leaving 4-year-old in the car

Posted: Updated:

A 29 year old father is under arrest after his little boy is found walking alone on the side of the street on Sunday.

Zachary Davis Eldred is charged with child abuse and leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle.

Court documents state a security guard at the University Gardens in Mangilao found the crying four year old walking by himself on the side of the road.

Documents state the child told police that, "Daddy forgot me in the car."

He was later able to get out of the car, and was on his way to a friend's home nearby when the security guard spotted him.

Authorities later went to the suspect's home where they found him reeking of alcohol.

He told police he thought the child was still with a friend.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Jesse James Reyes, 24, self-surrenders for snapping pics up store patron's skirt

    Jesse James Reyes, 24, self-surrenders for snapping pics up store patron's skirt

    The man caught on video surveillance using his cell phone to snap a photo under a woman's skirt at local grocery store is under arrest. 24 year old Jesse James Reyes is charged with invasion of privacy - video voyeurism.

    More >>

    The man caught on video surveillance using his cell phone to snap a photo under a woman's skirt at local grocery store is under arrest. 24 year old Jesse James Reyes is charged with invasion of privacy - video voyeurism.

    More >>

  • Reyes charged with invasion of privacy

    Reyes charged with invasion of privacy

    The man caught on video surveillance using his cell phone to snap a photo under a woman's skirt at local grocery store is under arrest. 24 year old Jesse James Reyes is charged with invasion of privacy - video voyeurism. The incident happened at the Yigo Payless on October 29th. We brought you the story on primetime last night. He self surrendered to authorities today.More >>
    The man caught on video surveillance using his cell phone to snap a photo under a woman's skirt at local grocery store is under arrest. 24 year old Jesse James Reyes is charged with invasion of privacy - video voyeurism. The incident happened at the Yigo Payless on October 29th. We brought you the story on primetime last night. He self surrendered to authorities today.More >>

  • Father arrested for leaving 4-year-old in the car

    Father arrested for leaving 4-year-old in the car

    Documents state the child told police that, "Daddy forgot me in the car."

    More >>

    Documents state the child told police that, "Daddy forgot me in the car."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly