Father arrested for leaving 4-year-old in the car

A 29 year old father is under arrest after his little boy is found walking alone on the side of the street on Sunday.

Zachary Davis Eldred is charged with child abuse and leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle.

Court documents state a security guard at the University Gardens in Mangilao found the crying four year old walking by himself on the side of the road.

Documents state the child told police that, "Daddy forgot me in the car."

He was later able to get out of the car, and was on his way to a friend's home nearby when the security guard spotted him.

Authorities later went to the suspect's home where they found him reeking of alcohol.

He told police he thought the child was still with a friend.