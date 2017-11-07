Calvo says Trump will solve Guam's foreign labor crisis

Governor Eddie Calvo is back from a meeting with President Trump more confident than ever that the H2B foreign labor crisis will be resolved soon. Calvo says the President promised him a solution, and he believes Trump is "a man of his word."

Governor Calvo met with the President in Hawaii before Trump's current trip to Asia, saying, "The end of the conversation the president assured me that he would resolve this issue, and he gave the order to general Kelly the chief of staff to get it done."

Calvo did not say specifically how Trump plans to resolve the issue, but he says Kelly already knows a lot about the H2B crisis. Calvo explained his disappointment with the head of USCIS and the nearly 100-percent visa denial decisions that the Governor stressed is crippling local construction, and threatens Guam's economy.

"You talk to a guy and you listen to a guy like john Kelly and you feel he will break through that roadblock," said the governor. "I think what we should be seeing, and hopefully real soon, is a reversal and you start seeing approvals for H2B requests."

The Governor says they will now attempt to fast track all new foreign worker visa applications filed by construction companies with the local labor department, noting, "There has to be a certification by me, the governor of guam. So now we're going to ensure that for these applications not only do I certify that need, but at the same time I make it known to the White House."

Calvo says he also made clear to the Trump administration that visa approvals should apply to all projects both military and private sector.