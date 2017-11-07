Dogs conduct drug sweep Dededo school

A tip to authorities led to a drug sweep at a local middle school in Dededo. It's the first joint effort for the school year.

Guam Customs agents conducted a joint canine drug sweep at Astumbo Middle around 9 am.

School officials confirming the dogs were alerted at least ten times, but nothing was found.

Guam DOE officials say the effort is done to deter drug activity on campus and promote a drug-free workplace district-wide.