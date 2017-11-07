Man repeatedly threatens to kill woman

A 42 year old man is under arrest after he allegedly threatened to kill a woman known to him multiple times.

Shawn Camacho Damian is charged with terrorizing and harassment.

Court documents state the suspect got into an argument with a woman threatening that he would kill her then take his own life.

The next day, the man was taken into custody after he showed up to the victim's work in Tumon again allegedly making those same threats.

The suspect admitted to police that he would hurt himself to get the victim's attention, but denied making any threats towards her.