Man repeatedly threatens to kill woman - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man repeatedly threatens to kill woman

Posted: Updated:

A 42 year old man is under arrest after he allegedly threatened to kill a woman known to him multiple times.

Shawn Camacho Damian is charged with terrorizing and harassment.

Court documents state the suspect got into an argument with a woman threatening that he would kill her then take his own life.

The next day, the man was taken into custody after he showed up to the victim's work in Tumon again allegedly making those same threats.

The suspect admitted to police that he would hurt himself to get the victim's attention, but denied making any threats towards her.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Jesse James Reyes, 24, self-surrenders for snapping pics up store patron's skirt

    Jesse James Reyes, 24, self-surrenders for snapping pics up store patron's skirt

    The man caught on video surveillance using his cell phone to snap a photo under a woman's skirt at local grocery store is under arrest. 24 year old Jesse James Reyes is charged with invasion of privacy - video voyeurism.

    More >>

    The man caught on video surveillance using his cell phone to snap a photo under a woman's skirt at local grocery store is under arrest. 24 year old Jesse James Reyes is charged with invasion of privacy - video voyeurism.

    More >>

  • Reyes charged with invasion of privacy

    Reyes charged with invasion of privacy

    The man caught on video surveillance using his cell phone to snap a photo under a woman's skirt at local grocery store is under arrest. 24 year old Jesse James Reyes is charged with invasion of privacy - video voyeurism. The incident happened at the Yigo Payless on October 29th. We brought you the story on primetime last night. He self surrendered to authorities today.More >>
    The man caught on video surveillance using his cell phone to snap a photo under a woman's skirt at local grocery store is under arrest. 24 year old Jesse James Reyes is charged with invasion of privacy - video voyeurism. The incident happened at the Yigo Payless on October 29th. We brought you the story on primetime last night. He self surrendered to authorities today.More >>

  • Father arrested for leaving 4-year-old in the car

    Father arrested for leaving 4-year-old in the car

    Documents state the child told police that, "Daddy forgot me in the car."

    More >>

    Documents state the child told police that, "Daddy forgot me in the car."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly