Sodexo staffer fired after making violent threat

A Sodexo employee is fired after management learned they allegedly made a violent threat at Astumbo Elementary School Monday afternoon. Guam Department of Education is working with Guam police to investigate the incident. It was reported to authorities by Sodexo Resident District manager Mike Schnitger.

The worker’s name has not yet been released, and no word if any arrest have been made yet.

Though the employee is no longer at the school, GDOE superintendent Jon Fernandez says any threat of violence is taken seriously. The school has been placed on heightened alert and additional staff support has been provided. “We are taking all measures to ensure the safety of our students,” Fernandez said.

Information about the incident will also be provided to parents directly from the school.