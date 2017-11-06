Food trucks forced to move out of prime spot in Hagatna - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Food trucks forced to move out of prime spot in Hagatna

It's become a familiar space for residents who want good grub on the go and want to support local. But, questions about the laws surrounding food trucks in Hagatna has pushed some crowd favorites into a different lot.

Food trucks are on the move. But, not because of poor business. "We were ushered off and umm it's a shame cause it would've been nice if we were more mentored into knowing what the process is instead of just ushered away the way we were," explained Nikki Roberto, co-owner of the Green Canteen. Her company is one of the seven food trucks previously parked at the former Department of Administration lot in Hagatna.

"We want some kind of validation about what the rules really are because there's been numerous times when officials within the same department same agency have completely contradicted answers to legitimate business questions that we have," she said.

Despite multiple permits, local food vendors wonder what are the rules?

On Monday, Roberto and her fellow food truck owners met with lawmakers, with Senator Fernando Esteves citing safety and liabilities as major factors for pushing the business owners off the property.  "I understand your concern as a small business owner myself when the information is not there and it's frustrating," the senator said. "My colleagues here are saying safety as a small business owner I understand there's a liability factor if somebody goes to your food truck if somebody trips and falls and tries to sue you that comes to us as the property owners."

Senators have proposed an alternate spot for vendors. That space is located near the Academy of Our Lady of Guam parking lot. While the move was inconvenient, Roberto says say teaming together has been good for each vendor.

Roberto added, "It's a big asset that we congregate its better for us as entrepreneurs and its good for the community, it provides something wholesome to go to nice family outings for friends and we try our best to fall within keeping our spaces safe, and clean , and lively we are just looking for more assistance than resistance."

