Guam faithful mourn Texas shooting victims

A small community in Texas is in mourning. At least 50 church goers in Sutherland Springs, just outside of San Antonio, Texas targeted by a lone gunman, 26 killed. The news shocking many including the church community on Guam.

Jared Baldwin, Executive Pastor, Harvest Baptist Church, said, "They all walked into church that morning thinking they were just going to go worship and be with people that they were safe with and to have someone come in with a gun and kill so many is almost beyond words."

Pastor Ron de Guzman from Pacific Revival Center added, "It's a day we set aside to worship the Lord and it's inconceivable that can happen."

Both church leaders in disbelief over what happened. But, they say they do have plans in place to protect their congregation. "We've done active shooter training with GPD and the marshals so we've done a lot of that preparation," said Baldwin. "We do have a security force now in the church now that's very diligent in the event that the worst case scenario happens."

And adding action to their faith, both sharing their thoughts and prayers for those affected. "Pray for that church family because it's so heart wrenching and not to lose faith," said De Guzman.

And standing together for what they belief in, they shared, "You can't live in fear. Evil wins if we just close everything down and be afraid and just don't just continue to meet and assemble it's one of our rights as Americans so no matter what church you go to don't live in fear."

The investigation into what motivated the attack in Texas is ongoing.