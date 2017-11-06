Trump steps-up to help Guam's foreign labor crisis

President Trump is stepping in to resolve Guam's H2B Foreign Labor crisis. He made that promise to Governor Eddie Calvo in a meeting this weekend in Hawaii. Trump is on the first leg of an all-important trip to our region.

Governor Calvo spoke directly with the President during a hastily arranged trip to attend a Pacific Command event. In a statement, Calvo did not explain specifically how Trump plans to fix the problem, but said he will be working with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

The Governor has been lobbying with Washington to reverse a nearly 100-percent visa denial rate that he has said is crippling the local construction industry.

Meanwhile, President Trump is now in Japan for the first stop in a multi-nation Asian tour.

In remarks before Japanese leaders, Trump first condemned the mass shooting at a Texas church calling it a murderous attack. The President went on to discuss his desire for a balanced economic partnership with Japan, but Trump says right now trade between the two is not free nor reciprocal.

"And we've started the process and its gone on for a long time, but I know we will be able to come up with trade deals and trade concepts that are going to be fair to both countries and are actually going to be better for both countries. And I have no doubt that it will be done in a quick and very friendly manner," he said.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump also met with Emperor Akihito and the Empress Michiko at the imperial palace in Tokyo. North Korean tensions will also figure prominently in discussion with regional leaders on an 11-day Asian trip that also includes South Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines.