Trump steps-up to help Guam's foreign labor crisis - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Trump steps-up to help Guam's foreign labor crisis

Posted: Updated:

President Trump is stepping in to resolve Guam's H2B Foreign Labor crisis. He made that promise to Governor Eddie Calvo in a meeting this weekend in Hawaii. Trump is on the first leg of an all-important trip to our region.

Governor Calvo spoke directly with the President during a hastily arranged trip to attend a Pacific Command event. In a statement, Calvo did not explain specifically how Trump plans to fix the problem, but said he will be working with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

The Governor has been lobbying with Washington to reverse a nearly 100-percent visa denial rate that he has said is crippling the local construction industry.

Meanwhile, President Trump is now in Japan for the first stop in a multi-nation Asian tour.

In remarks before Japanese leaders, Trump first condemned the mass shooting at a Texas church calling it a murderous attack.    The President went on to discuss his desire for a balanced economic partnership with Japan, but Trump says right now trade between the two is not free nor reciprocal.

"And we've started the process and its gone on for a long time, but I know we will be able to come up with trade deals and trade concepts that are going to be fair to both countries and are actually going to be better for both countries. And I have no doubt that it will be done in a quick and very friendly manner," he said.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump also met with Emperor Akihito and the Empress Michiko at the imperial palace in Tokyo.  North Korean tensions will also figure prominently in discussion with regional leaders on an 11-day Asian trip that also includes South Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines. 

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Erik Benavente makes plea agreement for hiding drugs in wheelchair

    Erik Benavente makes plea agreement for hiding drugs in wheelchair

    The man busted with hundreds of grams of the drug "ICE" hidden in his wheelchair enters a plea agreement with the feds. Erik Vincent Morta Benavente faces anywhere from ten years to life behind bars. Last month,  Benavente arrived from Japan when Customs officers discovered 455-grams of methamphetamine in the seat of his wheelchair. The items tested positive for drugs.More >>
    The man busted with hundreds of grams of the drug "ICE" hidden in his wheelchair enters a plea agreement with the feds. Erik Vincent Morta Benavente faces anywhere from ten years to life behind bars. Last month,  Benavente arrived from Japan when Customs officers discovered 455-grams of methamphetamine in the seat of his wheelchair. The items tested positive for drugs.More >>

  • Robber steals Mosa's Joint security cameras

    Robber steals Mosa's Joint security cameras

    They are famous for their lamb burger and more. But now that local business needs your help catching a thief. An image has been going around out of Mosa's Joint Restaurant in Hagatna. The man is caught on video surveillance early Saturday just before 1am. Restaurant management posting that he apparently took off with their exterior security cameras. They additionally posted images comparing the suspect to 37 year old Robert Revels who is wanted by authorities for multiple theft and...More >>
    They are famous for their lamb burger and more. But now that local business needs your help catching a thief. An image has been going around out of Mosa's Joint Restaurant in Hagatna. The man is caught on video surveillance early Saturday just before 1am. Restaurant management posting that he apparently took off with their exterior security cameras. They additionally posted images comparing the suspect to 37 year old Robert Revels who is wanted by authorities for multiple theft and...More >>

  • Aguon calls oversight hearing about busses

    Aguon calls oversight hearing about busses

    Lawmakers want answers to recent concerns over public bus services. Transportation Chairman Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. has scheduled an oversight hearing Wednesday on the Guam Regional Transit Authority. Among the issues to be discussed: Rider complaints about a reduction in routes, the lack of a maintenance contract that has sidelined multiple vehicles, and a budget shortfall that GRTA manager Rick Agustin announced has forced him to slash operations by more than 30%.More >>
    Lawmakers want answers to recent concerns over public bus services. Transportation Chairman Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. has scheduled an oversight hearing Wednesday on the Guam Regional Transit Authority. Among the issues to be discussed: Rider complaints about a reduction in routes, the lack of a maintenance contract that has sidelined multiple vehicles, and a budget shortfall that GRTA manager Rick Agustin announced has forced him to slash operations by more than 30%.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly