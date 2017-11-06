Robber steals Mosa's Joint security cameras - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Robber steals Mosa's Joint security cameras

They are famous for their lamb burger and more. But now that local business needs your help catching a thief. An image has been going around out of Mosa's Joint Restaurant in Hagatna.

The man is caught on video surveillance early Saturday just before 1am.

Restaurant management posting that he apparently took off with their exterior security cameras.

They additionally posted images comparing the suspect to 37 year old Robert Revels who is wanted by authorities for multiple theft and drug cases.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

