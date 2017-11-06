Phil Ogo reported missing by family

The image has been circulating on social media all weekend. He hasn't come home in days. Now, family are asking the community's help locating 22-year-old Phil Ogo.

According to his sister, Emily, he was last seen late Thursday afternoon, leaving his home in Tanota Gardens in Dededo.

"We're really worried about him. We just want to know he's safe. I just want to know he's safe and okay and no harm has been done to him. Ay word at all about him will make us stop worrying," she said. "I just hope and pray he's okay."

A missing person's report has been filed with the Guam Police Department.

If you have any information on Ogo's whereabouts, you are urged to call Guam Crimestoppers at 477-HELP or reach his family at 689-6353.