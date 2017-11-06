Man seen shooting pictures under woman's skirt - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man seen shooting pictures under woman's skirt

Guam police urging caution after a suspicious incident at a local supermarket in Yigo. It happened sometime last weekend. Officers are now trying to track down the suspect caught in the act on the store's video surveillance.

Most all of us have a cell phone. But video from the Yigo payless security cameras show a man is seen using his device to apparently commit a crime. "The subject in question was actually loitering around the parking lot. He proceeded in and followed a female patron of  Payless into the store and followed her around," explained Sergeant Paul Tapao from GPD .

The suspect is seen snapping a photo under a woman's skirt. The shopper having no idea what was going from behind.

"Times have changed but we ask the community to just be cognizant of what's going on around you," Tapao added.

The suspect got away. Police say it was actually another customer who alerted the store about what happened.

The incident has these women we spoke with, disgusted.  Mary Ann Weymouth said, "I am devastated. I can't believe would go all the way out that way in public. Very offensive and I hope they are punished to the extent of the law."

Ann Marie Pelobello added, "If it was happening to me, I would be really upset and I would have the law involved in the situation."

Police are now looking for the suspect and the victim to try and solve the case. Authorities confirm this unfortunately is a problem they've come across before. "We've had complaints of this similar incidents that have happened. We've actually prosecuted individuals who actually set aside recording devices in public stalls and recording patrons using the restrooms," Tapao confirmed.

Anyone with information about the incident or if you recognize the man in that report, you are asked to call Guam police or Guam Crimestoppers at 477-HELP.

