Sailor from visiting ship arrested for ransacking Tumon shop

He is accused of ransacking a Tumon store, and now a 24 year old man assigned to the visiting USS Roosevelt is under arrest. Images sent to our newsroom depicted the store in complete shambles.

Guam police confirm the sailor, Jacob Tyler Lawson, is charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

It happened around 3am last Friday at the Soho Avenue store in the Nikko hotel. Cops showed up to find a man damaging everything he came across inside. He was told to get out and get on the ground. When he left the store, he refused to listen to authorities.

He got into a scuffle with officers before eventually being taken down. Lawson was taken into custody and has since been released.

In response, military officials say they are working with local police to resolve what happened in an appropriate manner, adding that the incident does not represent the thousands of sailors that were here last week.