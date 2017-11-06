Military holds job fair at UOG

The military held out the "Help wanted" sign Monday, sponsoring a job fair at the University of Guam. Available positions run the gamut from information technology, to financial management, to Police and Firefighters.

Joint Region Marianas Human Resources Officer Kevin Skelly explained, saying, "The intent really is to gather resumes for current positions that we have open and then to establish a resume bank for future positions, and so not necessarily involved with the buildup although we're going to keep the resumes on file, and this is an excellent venue to get some quality applicants here. I mean where else but the university."

Skelly says the turnout was even better than expected. He says the jobs pay a competitive salary and offer great benefits: including health, dental, vision and retirement. "You know, we're the largest employer on island and so it's kind of nice to be able to stay here and have a job that you can retire from," he shared.

Interested applicants can still send resumes to JRMHRO@fe.navy.mil.