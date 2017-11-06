Outback celebrating vets with BBQ plates, movie tickets

Tomorrow from 5:30pm-8pm, Outback will hold a Drive-up BBQ "Dinner with your Veteran" event at the Triple J Auto Group Main Location in Upper Tumon.

It's only $10 per person and Veterans with a valid ID will receive a FREE BBQ plate. Additionally, each Veteran will receive a FREE movie ticket to watch "No Greater Love", the award winning documentary and independent film to benefit the Veterans Outreach Program, that will share firsthand experience of war and its aftermath from a soldier's perspective, opening on November 10th at the Guam Regal Cinemas.

According to a press release, this Veteran's outreach is part of Outback's 20th Anniversary activities and their commitment to Guam to deliver products and services of top quality that exceed their customers' expectations.