Jury selection underway for Jaycee White/Alfredo Castro trial.

Jury selection kicked off bright and early today for the two men charged with the manslaughter of local body boarder, Brian Cruz.

Just over a year ago, Jaycee White, Alfredo Castro, Richard Ragadio and Cruz were out drinking in Tumon.

White is accused of punching Cruz and knocking him unconscious while the other men helped carry Cruz's body to the car. Cruz died days later from severe head injuries.

Ragadio previously entered a plea agreement with the government, while White and Castro have opted for a trial.

Opening statements will be heard once jurors are empanelled.