November marks Diabetes Prevention Month

Guam Diabetes Association President Scott Duenas reminds residents - diabetes is killer, literally.

Duenas states, “Diabetes is a primary contributor to two of three causes of mortality in Guam – heart disease and stroke. Adults diagnosed with diabetes are two to four times more likely than people without diabetes to die of a heart disease or experience a stroke. In addition, 70% of individuals with diabetes have high blood pressure”.

For the rest of month, there will be greater awareness to direct, motivate and inspire Guamanians to be proactive about their health as well as remind those living with diabetes that there is assistance available for managing the disease and preventing further complications.