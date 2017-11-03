Marvin Rechim in court for Dededo shooting

He was initially arrested for attempted murder, but only faces aggravated assault charges. 22-year-old Marvin Rechim made his first court appearance in connection to Wednesday's officer-involved shooting in Dededo.

Court documents state the incident started as a traffic pullover.

Rather than follow instructions to see proper documents, Rechim allegedly tried to run the officer over.

This prompted the officer to pull out his duty weapon and fire several times at the front window in the direction of the defendant.

Though court documents say there were drops of blood in the stolen Range Rover, no injuries were specified.

Police previously reported no injuries in connection to the shooting.

A 16-year-old who was in the passenger seat was also taken into custody.

Rechim, meanwhile, remains behind bars on $20,000 cash bail.