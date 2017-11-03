President of Taiwan makes stop on Guam - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

President of Taiwan makes stop on Guam

The President of Taiwan makes an overnight stopover here on her way home from official trips to several pacific islands. Speaking at a reception at Adelup, President Tsai Ing-Wen said her home island shares many similarities to Guam, and called for stronger ties between the two.

President Tsai's Guam visit is described by Adelup as an unofficial, private trip, although the Taiwanese leader was received with all the decorum of a head of state. The visit is seen as politically sensitive, as Beijing regards Taiwan as a province, and should be recognized as such. There is no official political relationship between Taiwan and the U.S. Still, the President called for continuing close ties with Guam, saying, "Taiwan is very pleased."

President Tsai is returning from state visits to the Solomon islands, Tuvalu and the Marshall islands where Taiwan does have official ties. She notes that Taiwan is the third largest tourism market for Guam, and she predicts increased arrivals and increased investment here...

Continuing on the theme of closer ties, the president says she even believes the indigenous peoples of Taiwan and Guam may also have a common Australasian origin.  "Taiwan and Guam share...a unique relationship," said the president.

President Tsai is returning a visit by Governor Calvo, who traveled to Taiwan on a trade mission last week. 

