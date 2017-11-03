2 of 13 plead guilty to contraband conspiracy

Guilty: that's what two of the 13 indicted in an alleged scheme to smuggle contraband into the prison pleaded in Superior Court today. One of them also allowed to get out of jail until sentencing early next year.

Roxanne Hocog admitted to the charges filed against her in two separate drug cases. She pleaded guilty to delivery of a scheduled II controlled substance as a 1st degree felony and conspiracy to give bribes. Those charges stem from the August contraband bust at the Department of Corrections where several corrections officers are alleged to have been involved. She was also arrested this past October after investigators found out she was again dealing drugs while under house arrest. Hocog also pleaded guilty to delivery of a scheduled II controlled substance and drug possession for that second case. The agreement calls for a sentence of zero to 12 years in prison, and for her to cooperate and provide testimony for the government in the case against the others accused.

Attorney Clyde Lemons, defense, said "She understands that she has to meet with both the government and probation at times and places designated. We spent a great deal of time talking about this will be her last chance."

Hocog's defense attorney, Lemons, also requested that she be released from prison until sentencing. Though Judge Vern Perez expressed concern with the request, he granted it. She will be watched by third party custodians.

Former DPW worker Ronald Meno is the second in the case to enter an agreement with the government. Judge Perez asked, "What action did you do?" with Meno replying, "Delivered money...I don't know how much. It was in an envelope and that's it."

Meno pleaded guilty to two counts of bribery for his part in the alleged prison contraband scheme. He faces a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 for each count.

Judge Perez also granted Meno's request to modify his release conditions so that he could find a job.

Sentencing for both has been scheduled for February 12 at 9am.

So far, only former DOC officer Gerry Hocog is scheduled to go to trial on December 13th. The court anticipates trial for the others to happen sometime in mid-2018.