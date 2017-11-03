Wenceslau Reiong jailed for holding woman at knifepoint in front of her kids

A man who was previously charged with terrorizing is back behind bars, this time for kidnapping the same victim. 34-year-old Wenceslau Ray Reiong allegedly held a woman at knifepoint in her own home with her children present.

When police arrived to the home, they observed a cinder block at the bottom of a bedroom window, which appeared to be Reiong's point of entry. Inside the bedroom, police also found a container with 20 knives.

Reiong remains behind bars on $15,000 cash bail.