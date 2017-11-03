Visiting sailors meet with local students - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Visiting sailors meet with local students

Thousands of sailors and marines are on island this week - and after weeks of deployment they're doing more than just getting some rest and relaxation. At Agana Heights Elementary School, sailors volunteered with local school children.

Jump ropes hitting the floor, basketballs hitting the rim and laughter coming from dozens of school children...that's all that could be heard at the Home of the Bumblebees Friday morning. The fun activities were part of a visit from over a dozen sailors and Marines from the USS Theodore Roosevelt and its accompanying strike group, which pulled into port on Tuesday.

Aviation machiner's mate Joshua King said, "We're doing basketball in here, Frisbee, ball toss," with and aviation electrician Kelsey Hicks adding, "We're doing kickball, and it's a lot of fun the kids are crazy, they just run around."

While the two usually spend their time working on F18 fighter jets for the US Navy, they instead spent their time reading, playing and presenting to students about their careers. "It's great here, I wish we had more time," said Hicks.

Aside from volunteering at various schools, the sailors and marines also spent some time conducting community service with the islands' man'amko at the catholic social services adult day care and dementia centers. And with what little free time they do have on Guam?

"I just went down to a restaurant, had some bbq chicken, which is different from the states and stuff like that," said Hicks. "I went to a few little bazaars and that was different for me, I'm from a little town in Ohio."

"I like Guam - it's nice!"

