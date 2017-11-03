Longtime Merizo mayor Buck Cruz passes away

Sad news to bring you as it is confirmed that former Merizo Mayor Ignacio "Buck" Cruz has passed away.

Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo issued a statement today remembering the World War II survivor. Bordallo stating,"Buck was a member of Guam's greatest generation, and he served our country with distinction, attaining the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps.

"He was a strong advocate for seniors, our environment, and culture... He will be deeply missed but his memory will live on through all who knew him."