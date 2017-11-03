Crime-fighting dogs ready to serve as GPD officers - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Crime-fighting dogs ready to serve as GPD officers

Meet Kuro and Halo. They're the newest additions to the Guam Police Department. Their job is to sniff out crime, specifically explosives - a threat local authorities are all too familiar with.

Office of Civil Defense Administrator Charles Esteves said, "If anyone remembers, we had that long rash of bomb threats. Almost a year and a half ago. It's during that period that we decided there was definitely a resource gap in regards to GPD's K9 Unit."

And, no wonder the saying goes work like a dog. According to Chief of Police JI Cruz, these four-legged officers are force multipliers, saying, "One handler and his or her dog is equivalent of four police officers. 0250 so what you see here is the K9 being a force multiplier, and that really pays dividends back to the Guam Police Department, as well as the people of Guam."

GPD already has four narcotics and patrol dogs with Kuro and Halo bringing that total to six. Their $30,000 price tag came at no expense to taxpayers, but were paid for by the Homeland Security Grant Program's Law Enforcement Terrorism Prevention Activities Program.

Esveves added, "In that grant, 25% of all our funding under that grant under that grant has to be spent for law enforcement terrorism prevention activities."

Already they're hard at work. GPD reports these K9s have assisted the Mandana Drug Task Force in recent search warrants and have successfully located firearms in a residence.

Chief Cruz noted, "What you see this afternoon is truly collaboration within the government."

