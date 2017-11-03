AFB bombers fly exercise near Korean Peninsula

Two B1B Bombers out of Andersen Air Force Base Guam flew a military exercise near the Korean peninsula on Thursday. According to the US Air Force, the mission was planned in advance and was not in response to any event. However the mission garnered ire from the North Korean state news agency KCNA on Friday, which said the exercise involving South Korean and Japanese fighter jets was a "surprise nuclear strike" and that the mission showed that the "gangster-like US imperialists" are aggravating the situation on the Korean peninsula and seeking to start a nuclear war. We should note President Donald Trump is visiting the region this week in an effort to garner international support to deprive North Korea of resources in an effort to force it from giving up nuclear weapons.