Tristian Kemp laid to rest

He is being remembered by loved ones as an American hero who proudly served his country. Family and friends said their final goodbyes to Air Force veteran, Tristian Kemp, today. Services were held at the Agana Heights church followed by a burial at the Veterans cemetery in Piti.

The Agana Heights native was one of three killed in a shooting in Colorado last month.

The 26 year old was also 2009 graduate of GW high school.