Guam researchers present at Hong Kong conference

Researchers from the UOG Marine Lab and the Guam Ecosystems Collaboratorium presented at a conference at the University of Hong Kong last month. The seminar explored questions about coral resiliency and highlighted cutting-edge genetic research approaches, with Dr. Sarah Lemer noting it is now possible to conduct this type of research on island.

The GEC researchers are using a $6 million National Science Foundation grant from in the hopes of finding the solution to the island's coral bleaching.