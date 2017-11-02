Two charged in jail contraband scheme plead guilty

Two of the 13 indicted in an alleged scheme to smuggle contraband into the prison pleaded guilty in Superior Court today.

Roxanne Hocog admitted to the charges filed against her in two separate drug cases. She pleaded guilty to delivery of a scheduled II controlled substance as a 1st degree felony and conspiracy to give bribes. Those charges stem from the August contraband bust at the Department of Corrections where several corrections officers are alleged to have been involved.

She was also arrested this past October after investigators found out she was again dealing drugs while under house arrest. Hocog also pleaded guilty to delivery of a scheduled II controlled substance and drug possession for the second case. The agreement calls for a sentence of zero to 12 years in prison, and for her to cooperate and provide testimony for the government in the case against the others accused. She is scheduled to be back in court Friday afternoon, as a request was made to have her released and placed once again under house arrest until sentencing. Though the prosecution had no objection, Judge Vern Perez expressed concern with the request in court this morning.

Former DPW worker Ronald Meno also pleaded guilty to two counts of bribery for his part in the alleged prison contraband scheme. He faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine for each count.

Judge Perez also granted Meno's request to modify his release conditions so that he could search for a job.

Sentencing for both has been scheduled for February 12 at 9am.

So far, only former DOC officer Gerry Hocog is scheduled to go to trial on December 13. The court anticipates trial for the others to happen sometime in mid-2018.