Visiting troops mean big revenue to Guam's tourism hub

Businesses in Tumon are booming this week thanks to a boost from the US military. On Tuesday the military aircraft carrier USS Roosevelt landed on Guam with more than 5,000 personnel.

Eager to enjoy their days of liberty, many headed to Tumon. The executive Chef of Hard Rock Cafe, Kotwal Singh, says that familiar food and friendly service makes their restaurant a first stop for many sailors far from home. "Basically, whenever they come to Guam they land here the first stop will be the Hard Rock, because the hometown, remind them the food, remind them the environment, the safety and that's what we provide for our military and we are very thankful especially this carrier it's been quite a while," said the chef.

Citing heated tension between Guam and North Korea, Peter Wills, local business owner of Shamrocks, said the boat couldn't have come at a better time. He told KUAM News, "Obviously, North Korea really took a big hit with the tourism numbers. We saw a lot of cancellations and then we started to experience just a bit more tightness because people felt more restricted with what they could do and who was coming, and not quite sure with scheduling and working."

Wills added, "I think it's been a big hit - it's been a very tough October. It's been a tough three months for a lot of people, so it's been really helpful."

With estimates to bring $4 million to Guam, sailor spending means more money flowing in the local economy. Chef Singh added, "But it was good, it's really turning around the positive we are very happy, and we are very happy to serve these guys."

    The 2017 Citrus Festival takes place later this month, and to kick things off village mayor Rudy Matanane is throwing an Arbor Day event this Saturday, in the hopes of planting more citrus fruits throughout the village. "Arbor Day is about cultivating, bringing back whatever plants a long time ago like the lemonchina. The lemonchina used to be abundant here in Yigo but now there's still quite a few, but maybe 25 percent of the 100 percent that we had here in Yigo," explaine...
    GRTA is currently serving just one main route. Transportation contractor Kloppenburg Enterprises says they have the drivers, but  GRTA needs to hire a maintenance company to repair the vehicles. 

    The law isn't applicable, therefore the case should be thrown out. This is the argument from defense attorney Randy Cunliffe for Prestige Automobiles Chief Executive and owner, John Shen. Shen and two of his staffers, Ana Absalon and Orlando Domingo face federal misdemeanor charges for an alleged scheme to fraudulently register over sixty luxury cars before shipping them to China. The three are set to face a federal jury late December with a trial to follow next year in the local c...
