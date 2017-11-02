DOE working on greater efficiency for bus routes - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

DOE working on greater efficiency for bus routes

Imagine living minutes from one elementary school, but having your child bussed villages away to another. That conundrum has the Guam Department of Education looking into the reassignment of attendance areas for public schools.

"We see students that are bussed at NCS, passing Okkodo High School to get to John F. Kennedy High School," said DOE deputy superintendent Erika Cruz. "You have students living in Dededo who are going to Untalan Middle School; there definitely needs to be a revisit of the attendance areas." She said the department is looking into this issue in the hopes of promoting efficient bussing as well as ensuring students are provided enough rest-time in the morning. She said with current start times, some high school students are waiting at bus stops by 5am.

"Research shows that students need at least eight to ten or even twelve hours of rest. And that's what we're looking at primarily in the secondary level," she explained.  "Obviously, we're in the field of education and we want to ensure that students are academically successful, and part of being academically successful is to ensure that students are getting enough rest before they come to school. 0445 and then obviously getting the proper meals, breakfast and lunch."

She said DOE will be working closely with DPW to determine how best to address this issue with the resources available. In addition, DOE is surveying parents, teachers and students to determine how best to serve their needs in years to come.

