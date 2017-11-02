Lack of mentors threatens teacher mentorship initiative

They guide our island's future leaders, but year after year, it's a struggle to fill instructional vacancies at the Guam Department of Education. Despite this, one program aimed at teacher retention is facing a shortage of teacher mentors.

Joseph Fernandez was only 18 years old when he first started as an on-call substitute teacher at the Guam Department of Education. He told KUAM News, "So I did that for a couple of years, and I figured wow, this is maybe something I could do as a career." Fast forward 20 years and Fernandez is now one of four teacher mentors providing support to first through third year certified teachers throughout the district.

"The goal is to help make sure that there is successful and satisfied teacher in every classroom, and also the main goal is to help accelerate their teaching practice, and the number one goal of course is to impact student achievement," he continued.

Mentors meet with teachers up to twice per week for an entire year, with third grade Upi Elementary teacher Eliza Anderson saying her experience was nothing short of phenomenal. "It helped me understand more of my function, what I should do and not do in my profession," she said.

But while the program has been fairly successful - with a retention rate of 87 percent - the number of mentors working at DOE has dropped significantly, from 14 in 2007, to only four this school year.

Joseph Fernandez added, "We mentor teachers first through third year, but ideally we want to get them in their first year, and that's been kind of a struggle with our program, but we're working on it, we're trying to provide support to all of them. And in the past we've actually, when we had 14 mentors we even supported limited term teachers, as well."

For Anderson - she wasn't able to avail of the program until her third year. Superintendent Jon Fernandez said that given the perennial teacher shortage, he hopes to develop more interest in the profession and do more to retain educators already in the system, whether they're certified, limited-term or substitute teachers.

"We have a lot of substitutes as well who are interested in being in the classroom but may not be fully committed to a teaching career," he said. "So before we go recruit off islands I think the first effort is to try to recruit the existing teachers or those who are interested in being teachers and are already working on our school systems."

He said the only challenge is the department's limited resources, though reinforcing the teacher pipeline is one of his top priorities.