16 minors complete Juvenile Drug Court Program

A man who was previously charged with terrorizing is back behind bars, this time for kidnapping the same victim. 34-year-old Wenceslau Ray Reiong allegedly held a woman at knifepoint in her own home with her children present. When police arrived to the home, they observed a cinder block at the bottom of a bedroom window, which appeared to be Reiong's point of entry. Inside the bedroom, police also found a container with 20 knives. Reiong remains behind bars on $15,000 cash bail.More >>
Sad news to bring you as it is confirmed that former Merizo Mayor Ignacio "Buck" Cruz has passed away.More >>
He is being remembered by loved ones as an American hero who proudly served his country. Family and friends said their final goodbyes to Air Force veteran, Tristian Kemp, today. Services were held at the Agana Heights church followed by a burial at the Veterans cemetery in Piti. The Agana Heights native was one of three killed in a shooting in Colorado last month. The 26 year old was also 2009 graduate of GW high school.More >>
GRTA is currently serving just one main route. Transportation contractor Kloppenburg Enterprises says they have the drivers, but GRTA needs to hire a maintenance company to repair the vehicles.More >>
