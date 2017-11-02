16 minors complete Juvenile Drug Court Program

It's not your typical promotional ceremony. These young adults were headed for a life of crime.

Rather than keep on that path, the Judiciary of Guam's Juvenile Drug Court Program provides 12-months of intensive intervention and rehabilitation for youths ages 14 to 17 years old.

In a ceremony held this week, 16 minors who were charged with substance use-related offenses graduated from the program enabling for their cases to be dismissed and expunged.

Judge Anita Sukola during the ceremony addressed the therapeutic court's graduates saying "Your journey was not an easy one...We are here to celebrate you because you never gave up."