Lack of water has Yigo residents irritated

Weeks with no water has many Yigo residents frustrated and wondering when the water woes near Mount Santa Rosa will finally come to an end.

"It's been two weeks and a day since we've had no water, and it's just been a big problem," proclaimed George Bamba, a resident of the northern village. He's had enough when it comes to the water outage affecting his neighborhood since mid-October. Neighbor Ricky Santos couldn't agree more, saying, "It's inconvenient. Every time you take a shower you go to your friend's house, ask people to take a shower and you can't even cook because you need the fresh water to cook. You spend more money to eat outside."

Both live near Mount Santa Rosa in Yigo in an area they say has experienced several outages over the past few years. "Every year at the minimal, at least twice in a year we would have low water," he said.

Those affected are forced to trek hundreds of feet up the hill to collect dozens of gallons of water from this water buffalo provided by the Guam Waterworks Authority.

"We have to go up there, load buckets of water to bring to our home, it's just a big inconvenience," he said.

GWA general manager Miguel Bordallo said the outage was caused by a motor failure in a high-production well, adding GWA has experienced a higher-than-normal failure rate over the past 9 months due in part to heavy weather. While GWA is working to address the situation, Yigo Mayor Rudy Matanane said many residents have called him with their concerns, he said, "They're very upset and I don't blame them."

Meanwhile Bordallo said a replacement motor is expected to arrive in Guam today, with GWA crews on standby to begin installation and work throughout the night. He said increased water pressure or restoration is expected over the weekend...something Santos say can't come soon enough.

"Hopefully they fix the pumps and no more problems every year," he said. "Sometimes one or two times a year we have problems with the water. You know, they should have fix it, right?"

