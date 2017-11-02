You're invited to Yigo to plant more citrus fruits!

The 2017 Citrus Festival takes place later this month, and to kick things off village mayor Rudy Matanane is throwing an Arbor Day event this Saturday, in the hopes of planting more citrus fruits throughout the village.

"Arbor Day is about cultivating, bringing back whatever plants a long time ago like the lemonchina. The lemonchina used to be abundant here in Yigo but now there's still quite a few, but maybe 25 percent of the 100 percent that we had here in Yigo," explained the mayor.

He said the goal of the event is to promote cultivation of lemonchina, calamnsi and grapefruit. The Arbor Day event takes place Saturday at 7am at the Yigo Gym and is open to the public.

Meanwhile, the annual Citrus Festival takes place from November 18 to 19th.