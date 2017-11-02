You're invited to Yigo to plant more citrus fruits! - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

You're invited to Yigo to plant more citrus fruits!

Posted: Updated:

The 2017 Citrus Festival takes place later this month, and to kick things off village mayor Rudy Matanane is throwing an Arbor Day event this Saturday, in the hopes of planting more citrus fruits throughout the village.

"Arbor Day is about cultivating, bringing back whatever plants a long time ago like the lemonchina. The lemonchina used to be abundant here in Yigo but now there's still quite a few, but maybe 25 percent of the 100 percent that we had here in Yigo," explained the mayor.

He said the goal of the event is to promote cultivation of lemonchina, calamnsi and grapefruit. The Arbor Day event takes place Saturday at 7am at the Yigo Gym and is open to the public.

Meanwhile, the annual Citrus Festival takes place from November 18 to 19th.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • You're invited to Yigo to plant more citrus fruits!

    You're invited to Yigo to plant more citrus fruits!

    The 2017 Citrus Festival takes place later this month, and to kick things off village mayor Rudy Matanane is throwing an Arbor Day event this Saturday, in the hopes of planting more citrus fruits throughout the village. "Arbor Day is about cultivating, bringing back whatever plants a long time ago like the lemonchina. The lemonchina used to be abundant here in Yigo but now there's still quite a few, but maybe 25 percent of the 100 percent that we had here in Yigo," explaine...More >>
    The 2017 Citrus Festival takes place later this month, and to kick things off village mayor Rudy Matanane is throwing an Arbor Day event this Saturday, in the hopes of planting more citrus fruits throughout the village. "Arbor Day is about cultivating, bringing back whatever plants a long time ago like the lemonchina. The lemonchina used to be abundant here in Yigo but now there's still quite a few, but maybe 25 percent of the 100 percent that we had here in Yigo," explaine...More >>

  • Maintenance provider needed for GRTA bus fleet

    Maintenance provider needed for GRTA bus fleet

    GRTA is currently serving just one main route. Transportation contractor Kloppenburg Enterprises says they have the drivers, but  GRTA needs to hire a maintenance company to repair the vehicles. 

    More >>

    GRTA is currently serving just one main route. Transportation contractor Kloppenburg Enterprises says they have the drivers, but  GRTA needs to hire a maintenance company to repair the vehicles. 

    More >>

  • Should case against Prestige Automobiles' CEO be dismissed?

    Should case against Prestige Automobiles' CEO be dismissed?

    The law isn't applicable, therefore the case should be thrown out. This is the argument from defense attorney Randy Cunliffe for Prestige Automobiles Chief Executive and owner, John Shen. Shen and two of his staffers, Ana Absalon and Orlando Domingo face federal misdemeanor charges for an alleged scheme to fraudulently register over sixty luxury cars before shipping them to China. The three are set to face a federal jury late December with a trial to follow next year in the local c...More >>
    The law isn't applicable, therefore the case should be thrown out. This is the argument from defense attorney Randy Cunliffe for Prestige Automobiles Chief Executive and owner, John Shen. Shen and two of his staffers, Ana Absalon and Orlando Domingo face federal misdemeanor charges for an alleged scheme to fraudulently register over sixty luxury cars before shipping them to China. The three are set to face a federal jury late December with a trial to follow next year in the local c...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly