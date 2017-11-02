Maintenance provider needed for GRTA bus fleet - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Maintenance provider needed for GRTA bus fleet

Broken down buses, and the lack of a maintenance contractor are to blame for the latest service disruptions at the Guam Regional Transit Authority.  GRTA is currently serving just one main route. Transportation contractor Kloppenburg Enterprises says they have the drivers, but  GRTA needs to hire a maintenance company to repair the vehicles. 

KEI Vice-President Brad Kloppenburg told KUAM News, "I believe they did initially set aside some money, but they haven't been able to get through the bidding process, to get a contractor in place to perform the work. Until that happens, if there's a discrepancy in a bus mechanically we can't put it into service until its fixed."

Kloppenburg says his contract does not require providing back-up vehicles, but even if it did they don't have any available.  He says a lack of funding has been a longstanding problem at GRTA, which will continue until government leaders decide to make it a higher priority.

"It might be difficult for the public ridership to understand, but by design this is a very bare bones system," Kloppenburg added. "I know everybody wants it to be a $15 million to $20 million system, and it could be if you had $15-to-$20 million, but there's not a whole lot you can do other than what they have in place now for a $3 million budget, it's just not feasible."

Just last week GRTA General Manager Rick Agustin announced a scale back in buses from 18 to 12 due to a 38% budget cut. He says they requested $5.9 million, but the Guam Legislature only approved $3.6 million.

