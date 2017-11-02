Training at Hagatna Marina keeps GFD sharp and ready

Ready to respond at any given time. The Guam Fire Department knows this all too well - it takes hours and hours of training, sharpening skills, equipment maintenance and more to be ready.

Bright and early, GFD's Search and Rescue Units from Agat and Hagatna Marina as well as Dededo took part in training which focused on vehicle extrication and collapsed buildings. Battalion Chief Roderick Meno is with the Search and Rescue Operations. He said, "It's our vehicle rescue- utilizing our hydraulic or our electric tools to include for structural collapse. \And already we're into the fourth quarter of training this year with the heavy surf rolling in we have our surface water rescue training that's already begun encompassing our rescue water crafts and jet skis and our rescue vessels that we have lined up."

The second quarter was rope rescue which focused on repelling and responding to high angle emergencies. Meno added, "The first quarter consisted of our land based rescue with individuals being lost out on the trail, the falls, utilizing our ATVs, UTVs, incorporating map reading and GPS reading."

The training bureau is currently working with the district commanders from Tamuning and Agat, with the plan to have all firefighters undergo such training in 2018. "We're working effectively to include our training bureau to have our engine units work collectively with our search and rescue units to mitigate any emergencies that we may be faced with," he shared.

According to Meno the purpose of this quarterly training is to work on the overall time it takes to react and respond to an emergency situation. He adds if you plan on heading out on that next excursion or adventure...mitigate the possibility of an emergency as much as possible.

"If you're planning a hike - hydrate, have charged phones. If you're planning to go out in the water, make sure to know the tides and water condition and always have your backup plan," he strongly recommended.