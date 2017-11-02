Man arrested for Dededo shooting has rap sheet

A 22-year-old man has been placed under arrest and a male minor taken into custody in connection to Wednesday's early morning officer-involved shooting. The older suspect faces over a dozen charges, including attempted murder. And this isn't his first run-in with the law.

It started as a traffic stop, escalated into a shooting, and then into a manhunt. Police on Thursday released the details of an officer-involved shooting in Dededo just before 3am Wednesday. The uniformed patrol officer had observed a speeding Range Rover.

During the pullover, the driver allegedly ignored the officer's request to see proper documents, and instead exited the car and proceeded to the passenger's side where a 16-year old male minor was sitting.

Though the driver would return to his seat, he'd ignore further directions and speed off, accelerating the car in the direction of the officer. This, according to police, prompted the officer to pull out his duty weapon and fire, but not before getting out of the driver's way and escaping injury.

Though they'd locate the suspect car at a home in East Liguan, the driver and his passenger would be found at separate locations. At Pacific Gardens Apartments, a security guard reported seeing a non-resident climbing the fence. That same man would be identified as the suspect from the earlier incident.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Paul Tapao, the white Range Rover had been stolen just hours earlier from a home in Talo Verde Estates in Tamuning.

22-year-old Marvin Rechim was subsequently arrested for attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, theft of a motor vehicle, and driving under the influence of alcohol, among over a dozen charges.

KUAM News files show this isn't Rechim's first run-in with the law. Over a year ago, Rechim was arrested after using a broken liquor bottle to attack a man known to him. Though police would arrest him for attempted murder, he'd only be charged with harassment as a misdemeanor.

The male minor, meanwhile, was located at a Dededo bus stop and remains in custody at the Department of Youth Affairs.

The case has been forwarded to GPD's Internal Affairs Division.

No injuries were reported in connection to the shooting.

Additional court documents show Rechim was also arrested for terrorizing and criminal mischief in July of this year.