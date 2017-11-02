Island Catholics pay respects for All Souls Day - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Island Catholics pay respects for All Souls Day

Local Catholics observed All Souls Day Thursday. Thousands of religious faithful attended Mass at churches and cemeteries throughout the island to honor their dearly departed.

It's one of the most solemn occasions of the Catholic faith.  A day to honor loved ones who have passed on. Archbishop Michael Byrnes, who announced, "It's a day we remember all the dead and we believe in the communion of saints and that the dead still live in Christ. And so we're in some ways celebrating and appealing to those who lived a faithful life and we're appealing to them to pray for us that we might join them."

The faithful mark the day by attending Mass.  Most bring flowers and light candles at the cemeteries where their loved ones are buried, to quite literally, be near to them once again. One person we talked to said, "My son, my parents, my brother in law, my brothers, my sisters, and my nephews and nieces as well my sister-in-law. So we're all here for our beloved."

"And we do this annually, we're here because they're resting in peace. And we're very sad, because we miss them so much."

Another shared, "My father is one of the people who helped me to be the person that I am. This is one way that I can share a day with him to honor him for being a great father."

"It's at least one time of the year that we come and remember our loved ones...it's a way of life for us, generation after generation we do this. My dad did this before me, and my kids are doing it now."

To accommodate the local catholic tradition, All Souls Day is also a designated government of Guam holiday. 

