Should case against Prestige Automobiles' CEO be dismissed?

The law isn't applicable, therefore the federal case should be thrown out.

This is the argument from defense attorney Randy Cunliffe for Prestige Automobiles Chief Executive and owner, John Shen.

Shen and two of his staffers, Ana Absalon and Orlando Domingo face federal and local charges for an alleged scheme to fraudulently register over sixty luxury cars before shipping them to China.

The three are set to face a federal jury late December with a trial next year in the local court which names additional defendants.