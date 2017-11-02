World Tsunami Awareness Day on Saturday

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense invite the community to celebrate "World Tsunami Awareness Day" on this Saturday. The agencies will be hosting a tsunami and disaster preparedness outreach booth at the Agana Shopping Center, hallway outside of Pay-Less Supermarket from 10am-2pm.

The United Nations General Assembly has proclaimed November 5th as World Tsunami Awareness Day to promote a global culture of tsunami awareness.

Tsunamis are rare but can affect many people, especially those living in coastal communities. For more information, head over to: ghs.guam.gov/tsunamis.