Two more people indicted for prison contraband cut deal

It's going to be a challenge. Superior Court judge Vern Perez saying that in court when discussing the possibility of the 13 indicted in the major prison contraband ring being tried in one courtroom. But could the concern be averted?

It seems the case is headed that way, after one of those accused was granted his motion to sever from the others, today two more indicted told the court they've now come to an agreement with the government.

They are cooperating with prosecutors. In court today, it was confirmed that Roxanne Hocog and DPW worker Ronald Meno are walking back on their not guilty plea.

Attorney Clyde Lemons represents Hocog, saying, "We just reached an agreement and she's going to enter a plea on Friday...she's going to plead guilty."

Attorney Terence Timblin is Meno's defense attorney, saying, "First of all I had to go through all the discovery, about 3,000 pages and then Mr. Collins made an offer and we looked at it and we've accepted it."

The pair is being charged with conspiracy to commit promotion of major prison contraband. Hocog faces an additional charge of drug possession. Both are accused of working to get drugs and other contraband into the prison.

The prosecution told the court today more plea agreements are in the works with others named in the indictment.

Meantime, former corrections officer Frankie Rosalin, who resigned from DOC, is awaiting the judge's decision on his motion to sever.

Also, attorney Tom Fisher told the court he intends to file a severance motion, as well, for former corrections officer Jerome San Nicolas. San Nicolas is among the officers fired from the department.

A change of plea hearing for Roxanne and Meno is set for this Friday at 11:30 am.

Judge Perez says the probable target date for most of those accused to go to trial is sometime in mid-2018.

As for any appeals before the Civil Service Commission...there's none on file just yet.

However, KUAM has learned the appeals are in motion for Jeffrey Limo and Gerry Hocog who are both fighting their terminations.