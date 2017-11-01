Supreme Court upholds Raymond Tedtaotao's conviction

Supreme Court Justices affirm the trial court's judgment of conviction in the case against Raymond Torres Tedtaotao.

Tedtaotao has appealed his case now three times before the higher court, most recently arguing ineffective assistance of counsel and that a video re-enactment provided by co-defendant Kyle Cruz should've never been admitted into evidence.

The higher court determined Tedtaotao should've raised these issues during his initial appeal.

While he's serving 45-years behind bars for the 2013 Nimitz Hill home invasion, he was recently re-arrested and charged with four others in a scheme to smuggle contraband into the Department of Corrections.