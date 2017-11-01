Bill shifts bid responsibility for Sanchez from DPW to DOE

After students at Simon Sanchez High School took a knee in protest against the lengthy delays preventing the renovation of the Yigo campus earlier this week, a new piece of legislation hopes to move things along.

Bill 204 was introduced by senator Frank Aguon Jr. on Wednesday and would put DOE in charge of the multi-million dollar procurement instead of DPW.

The bill also hopes to prevent against protest delays by allowing DOE, with written concurrence from the Attorney General, to make written determinations on the award of the contract.