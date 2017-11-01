Wheelchair-bound woman pinned between cars at mall

While Halloween night is full of scares, one woman being pushed in a wheelchair outside the Micronesia Mall last night found herself pinned between cars after the operator of a pickup truck backed out of the parking stall too fast.

Though the driver tried to make a run for it, the man pushing the wheelchair acted quickly.

Court documents state he managed to get into the passenger seat and hit the brakes over the driver's foot.

The woman, fortunately, only sustained minor injuries.

The driver, 22-year-old Giell Yisikar, was arrested and charged with DUI with injuries and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.