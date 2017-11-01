Report: China flies bombing runs near Guam

China has flown fighter jets near Guam and has practiced bombing runs targeting the island, according to a report from Defense News on Tuesday. The report indicated these flybys could be an effort to probe US defenses on the island.

In particular, the report says Chinese H-6K "Badger" bombers with 1,000 mile-range air launched cruise missiles are testing U.S. defense zones around the territory, with one official alleging the People's Republic of China is practicing possible attacks. The report indicated Chinese jets have also flown near US bases in Hawaii.

Guam is a US military stronghold nicknamed the "Spear of the Pacific" and is home to military assets including B1 bombers and submarines.

In response to this latest news, Guam Homeland Security spokesperson Jenna Blas said the office in conjunction with the Mariana Regional Fusion Center, and federal and military partners continue to monitor all events surrounding the region, including this latest report.

She maintained Guam's threat level remains unchanged with normal operations, reiterating the confidence in the U.S. Department of Defense's capabilities to protect the U.S. mainland and its territories.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the aircraft carrier USS Roosevelt pulled into Naval Base Guam. The military maintains the regular deployment of the carrier to the Western Pacific is not directly related to regional threats from North Korea, however this marks the first time in one decade that as many as three carriers are simultaneously deployed to the same area of operation.